Pair wanted in S Indiana shooting nabbed in South Dakota

Photos of Savanna Emich (L) and Timothy Sargent (R) provided by Indiana State Police

CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — Two persons of interest in a drive-by shooting in southern Indiana have been apprehended in South Dakota.

Indiana State Police say 41-year-old Timothy Sargent and 20-year-old Savanna Emich, both of Ohio, were taken into custody by South Dakota authorities after allegedly being involved in a pursuit near Sioux Falls.

Both were lodged in the Minnehaha County Jail on Monday morning. They were wanted in connection with a shooting Wednesday evening that wounded two people who had just left O’Bannon Woods State Park in Harrison County.

Neither Sargent nor Emich has been formally charged with any crime in Indiana.

