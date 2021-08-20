Pair charged in burglaries at Clear Lake storage facility

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two men arrested in connection with multiple burglaries and auto thefts at a Clear Lake storage garage earlier this month have been charged with a slew of felonies.

Ryan J. Damron, 21, and Devin K. Hill, 32, each face 15 counts of Burglary to a Structure, a level 5 felony.

Ryan J. Damron and Devin K. Hill are pictured. (Steuben County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, the burglaries and auto thefts happened on Aug. 14 at the Clear Lake Storage Garages on S.R. 120 near Clear Lake.

Several storage units were burglarized in the overnight hours, and investigators said several vehicles, a number of firearms, power tools and other items were stolen. Police used the tracking system in a Chevrolet Tahoe that had been stolen to track it to a home in Pittsford, Michigan, where Hill and a woman were taken into custody.

Damron was arrested after a chase in a stolen Ford Mustang, police said.

According to police, all but one of the stolen vehicles were recovered in Steuben and Hillsdale counties. In addition, 26 stolen firearms and other stolen items were recovered.

Damron and Hill are both being held in the Hillsdale County Jail in Michigan until they can be extradited back to Steuben County.

The investigation is ongoing by the sheriff’s office and additional criminal charges may be sought.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that there was “nothing to indicate” that there is any connection between the Clear Lake Storage Garage burglaries and the rash of thefts that occurred in the Lake George and Long Beach Lake areas back at the end of July. That investigation is still ongoing and has been connected to other thefts that occurred in the Crooked Lake area around the same time, the sheriff’s office said.