Pair arrested for vandalizing 53 vehicles with pellet gun

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have arrested two men for a string of vehicle vandalism cases.

From Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, there were 44 reports of vehicles with windows shattered and other damage. The vandalism was reportedly done with a pellet gun.

Outside Fort Wayne and in Allen County, 19 more vehicles were damaged.

A Fort Wayne Police detective was given a suspect name later, and he tracked down two men – Caleb Aquino and Jonathan Yoder. They reportedly confessed to the vandalism.

Aquino and Yoder turned themselves in on Wednesday after a warrant was issued for their arrested. Both face 5 counts of Criminal Mischief.

Caleb Aquino