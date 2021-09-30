Pair arrested for drive-by shooting in Marion; 30 shots fired

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — Police have arrested two men for a drive-by shooting in Marion earlier this month that left two victims hurt.

Nicolas Reynoso, 23, and Richarh Tyson, Jr., 21, both of Marion, face charges of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery, Pointing a Loaded Firearm, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, and Carrying a Handgun without a License for the Sept. 19 shooting in the 2200 block of South Washington Street.

Police and medics were called just after 3:15 a.m. on a report of a shooting. First responders arrived to find two victims – Danny Collier, 34, and Julian Greer, 33, both of Marion. The two are cousins.

According to Marion Police, Collier was in the driver’s seat and Greer was in the passenger seat of a Chevy pickup when a car pulled up beside it and gunshots were fired from it toward the driver’s side of the pickup.

Collier was hit multiple times; Greer was struck once. Both victims were airlifted to a local hospital.

Detectives collected a minimum of 30 spent 9 mm shell casings, police said.

It’s not yet clear what led up to the shooting, or if the victims knew the suspects.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.