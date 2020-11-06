Pair accused of setting Shipshewana church ablaze after burglary, police say

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE) — Two Topeka men have been arrested on allegations they burglarized a Shipshewana church then set it ablaze early Thursday morning.

It was just before 6 a.m. when fire crews were called to the Rosewood Fellowship church along North 900 West on a report of a fire. Firefighters arrived to find the church fully engulfed in flames.

The church sustained totaling damages, with estimates to rebuild the structure and replace its contents at over $500,000, the report said.

An investigation by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana Fire Marshal’s Office and the ATF of South Bend Field Office found the fire was “suspicious,” according to a sheriff’s office report.

Surveillance at the church showed two possible subjects and a dark SUV-style vehicle had been at the church from just before 1 a.m. until about 2:15 a.m., before the church caught fire, the report said.

Two subjects – Andrew E. Yoder and Michael John Wengerd – were arrested on drunken driving charges a short time later, after being pulled over in a black 2006 Jeep Commander. During that stop, property that was believed to have been taken from the church was found in the Jeep, the report said.

At that point, Yoder and Wengerd admitted to burglarizing the church and setting a fire there, the report said.

Both men are charged with one count of Arson of a Church and two counts of Burglary.

The arson and burglary remains under investigation.