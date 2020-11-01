Over 2 lbs of meth worth $90K found after chase on I-64

Officers located the bag that the driver through out of the car. It contained over two pounds of marijuana and over two pounds of methamphetamine.

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Over two pounds of methamphetamine worth approximately $90,000 was discovered after a car chase in Posey County on Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m. a police sergeant was patrolling I-64 when a Dodge Durango was clocked by radar driving 98 mph.

According to police, the sergeant turned on his emergency lights and attempted to stop the Durango, but it continued traveling.

At one point during the chase, the driver stopped quickly and threw out a bag before continuing east on I-64 reaching speeds over 100 mph.

The Dodge eventually entered Illinois and the pursuit was terminated. Illinois State Police were contacted but the vehicle has not been located.

According to police, the methamphetamine has a street value of approximately $90,000.

Anyone with information regarding the possible identity of the driver or about this incident is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police.