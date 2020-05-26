Over $1,500 worth of alcohol found by Auburn Police following shoplifting report

AUBURN, Ind, (WANE) — Two men and a woman were arrested following a theft at a CVS Pharmacy in Auburn on Monday.

According to a report from Auburn Police, officers were called to the CVS pharmacy on West Seventh Street around 2:40 p.m. on a report of a theft and found a male leaving the business who matched the description of a suspect. He got into vehicle, where two other people were waiting inside, and tried to drive off, but officers were able to detain all three suspects, the report said.

From left to right: Jeffrey T. Hendricks, Michelle M. Hendricks and Douglas M. Wolf

At that point, a K9 was deployed and alerted officers to the vehicle. There, “numerous stolen items” were found, from the CVS and Dollar General, along with drugs and paraphernalia, police said. The stolen alcohol was valued at more than $1,500, the report said.

Arrested were:

Douglas M. Wolf, 56, of Petersburg, Illinois, on charges of Possession of Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Jeffery T. Hendricks, 55, of Fort Wayne, on charges of Possession of Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug, Driving While Suspended with a Prior, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Michelle M. Hendricks, 54, of Fort Wayne, of charges of Possession of Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Officers were assisted by an off-duty Noble County Sheriff’s deputy and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.