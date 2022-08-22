MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WANE) – More than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition have been uncovered so far after two Knox County suspects were fatally shot Saturday, Ohio’s attorney general announced Monday.

Officers with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office shot the suspects Saturday during a standoff that lasted multiple hours between police and two men, 56-year-old Randy Wilhelm and 53-year-old Bradley Wilhelm.

Police had been serving a search warrant at a property on Gilchrist Road in Mount Vernon with the intention of confiscating firearms and arresting Randy Wilhelm.

At the request of the Knox County prosecutor, the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has continued the search for firearms since Saturday. So far, what has been uncovered are primarily sporting shotguns and hunting caliber rifles, BCI said, and most of the ammunition is target ammunition for trapshooting.

BCI’s investigation remains active and ongoing. Once completed, the case will be referred to the Knox County prosecuting attorney.