Ossian Police look to ID man who spray painted garage door

OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Ossian have asked for the public’s help to identify a person who was caught on video spray painting a garage door in the town.

The Ossian Police Department shared a video on its Facebook page Wednesday that showed a male dressed in shorts and a T-shirt and carrying a bookbag. The police department said the male was seen ‘tagging’ or spray painting on the garage door.

Police asked the public to “PLEASE SHARE” to help investigators identify the culprit.

Anyone with information on the male is asked to contact the Ossian Police Department at (260) 622-7519.