Ossian man pleads guilty to battery in death of toddler

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) An Ossian man pleaded guilty to felony battery Tuesday for the death of his girlfriend’s 18-month-old daughter.

Brent C. Sheiber had been scheduled to go on trial in February 2020 on charges of Murder, Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death and Aggravated Battery for the death of Kamryn Price.

In January of this year, police and medics were called to a home on Greenwood Trail in Ossian on a report that a young child was having trouble breathing.

According to the probable cause affidavit, when responders arrived, the child was “unresponsive or semi-responsive.”

The child, later identified as Kamryn Price, was taken to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne where a doctor found bruising on her forehead, brain bleeding and her frenulum torn. Price passed away a few days later after being declared brain dead.

The child’s death was ruled a homicide caused by blunt force injury of the head.

At the home, Scheiber told investigators that he was caring for his girlfriend’s child while she was working. He said he briefly left the child in her crib and returned to find her out of the crib, on the floor, not breathing properly and stiffening her legs, the affidavit said.

“Scheiber surmised that she must have fallen from the crib,” the affidavit said.

Following Scheiber’s guilty plea, Wells County Prosecuting Attorney Andrew J. Carnall issued a news release indicating that the plea did not include an agreement as to what sentence to be imposed so the judge will have full discretion. A Level 1 felony carries a prison sentence range of 20 to 40 years.

Scheiber’s sentencing is scheduled for February 6, 2020.