Ossian man handed 35 years for death of toddler

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — An Ossian man is headed to prison for the January 2019 death of his girlfriend’s 18-month-old daughter.

Brent C. Scheiber was sentenced to 35 years on Thursday for felony battery related to the death of young Kamryn Price.

Brent Scheiber

It was Jan. 7, 2019, when police and medics were called to a home on Greenwood Trail in Ossian on a report that a young child was having trouble breathing.

According to the probable cause affidavit, when responders arrived, the child was “unresponsive or semi-responsive.”

Kamryn Price was taken to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, where a doctor found bruising on her forehead, brain bleeding and her frenulum torn. She passed away a few days later after being declared brain dead.

At the home, Scheiber told investigators that he was caring for his girlfriend’s child while she was working. He said he briefly left the child in her crib and returned to find her out of the crib, on the floor, not breathing properly and stiffening her legs, the affidavit said.

“Scheiber surmised that she must have fallen from the crib,” the affidavit said.

An ophthalmologist said the multiple retinal hemorrhages were “most consistent with a violent shaking injury and is extremely unlikely to occur with a single fall,” and a neurosurgeon found “a very large subdural hematoma” and a skull fracture likely caused by blunt force trauma rather than a fall, the affidavit said. Doctors said the child’s injuries were likely caused by a “blow to the head by a fist or a similarly sized object with extreme force,” the affidavit said.

The child’s death was ruled a homicide caused by blunt force injury of the head.

Scheiber had been charged with Murder, Neglect of a Dependant Resulting in Death, and Aggravated Battery. He pleaded guilty in December to a lesser charge.