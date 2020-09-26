Orange County woman arrested for reckless homicide against husband

After Roger Hardin was out of the vehicle, Sandra Huff attempted to pull back out onto the highway, striking and killing Roger Hardin. Sandra Huff then left the scene, leaving both Hardin and the passenger at the crash scene.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police detectives are investigating a fatal car versus pedestrian crash after a 911 caller reported finding a body lying in a ditch along US 150, just west of Hardinsburg.

According to Indiana State Police, just after 6 p.m. on Friday, Washington County police received a 911 call saying a male was lying in a ditch along US 150 near Honey Creek Road.

When officers arrived to the scene they found that the man in the ditch was deceased. They also received information that a car may have intentionally struck the victim.

Indiana State Police detectives and crime scene technicians were called in to assist with the investigation.

The detectives believe that a silver, 2009 Kia Spectra, driven by Sandra Adelle Huff with her husband, Roger Hardin, in the passenger seat and two adult friends in the backseat was heading eastbound on US 150 Friday evening.

While driving an argument ensued between Huff and Hardin. Detectives believe the argument became physical, causing Huff to drive the vehicle off the north side of the roadway and into a ditch.

The police say Hardin and one of the two rear-seat passengers then exited the car. Once Hardin was out of the vehicle, Huff attempted to pull back out onto the highway, striking and killing him.

Huff then drove away, leaving both Hardin and the passenger at the crash scene.

Indiana State Police located Huff about three hours after the crash. She is currently charged with Reckless Homicide and was taken to the Washington County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing as detectives await autopsy results, conduct additional interviews and further inspect the vehicle and crash scene.