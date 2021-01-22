Orange Co. man arrested for child molestation

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A rural Orange County man was arrested Friday following a lengthy investigation into child molestation allegations.

In early December of 2020, the Indiana State Police reporting being made aware of child molesting allegations against Kevin A. Book, 39. Indiana State Police immediately began an investigation into the allegations and Detective Jarrod Lents, of the Jasper Post, was assigned the case.

After a lengthy investigation, Lents submitted his report to the Orange County Prosecutors Office for review. On Friday, a warrant was issued for Book’s arrest.

Members of the Indiana State Police All Crimes Policing Team, out of the Jasper Post, found Book at his home and arrested him on the warrant on Friday, the press release said. He was transported to the Orange County Jail, where he is being held on bond.

Book is facing charges of:

Four counts of Child Molest- level 1 felony

Four counts of Domestic Battery- level 5 felony

The Michigan State Police and the Michigan Child Protective Service assisted in the investigation.