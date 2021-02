Gunshots from Anthony Wayne Flats Apartments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Shots were fired leaving one person injured at the 4800 block of South Anthony Blvd around 5:30 p.m.

According to Fort Wayne Police Department there was a party going on at Anthony Wayne Flats Apartments when gunshots went off.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital. As of now there is no update on their condition.

At this time, police have one person in custody and not looking for anyone else.