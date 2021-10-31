One man gravely injured after reported stabbing north of downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a reported stabbing early Sunday morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Franklin Avenue around 2:13 a.m. Sunday in response to a reported stabbing that took place in a nearby home.

Officers were told the victim was stabbed outside of the house and that the possible suspects fled on foot from the area. They were given possible vehicle descriptions that were seen leaving the scene before their arrival, and worked to establish the validity of the claims.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, but the emergency room physician later downgraded the victim to now having life-threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians were called to the scene. Upon their arrival, detectives tried to speak with any witnesses and look for any possible video surveillance from nearby homes. Crime scene technicians processed the scene for any possible evidence that may have been located.

Initial reports say there was an altercation that led to the stabbing and detectives are working to determine what exactly took place.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to call the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at (260) 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867 or the P3 App.

This incident is being investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.