One dead, two injured in DeKalb County shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One person was killed and two others were hurt after a triple shooting Thursday night in rural Dekalb County.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired at a home in the 5000 block of CR 22 outside Butler around 8:47 p.m. According to an Indiana State Police report, when deputies arrived, they found men and an woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

The victims were taken to Parkview North in Fort Wayne, state police said. One of the men was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy is scheduled for later Friday.

At this time there is not a threat to the public, state police said. No other information was released, and circumstances around the shooting are unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.