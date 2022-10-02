FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person is dead after a shooting in Fort Wayne Sunday night.

Police responded to the shooting near the 300 block of W Wildwood Ave around 9:20 pm.

According to police, the victim, a male, was found with apparent gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified him as Yael Edu Esparza, 19, of Fort Wayne. An autopsy found he died of multiple gunshots and his death was ruled a homicide.

The suspect ran from the scene and police later found him near W Leith St. He was identified as a juvenile male.

This incident is still under investigation.