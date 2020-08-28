One dead after shooting at apartments off Parnell Avenue

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — One person is dead following a shooting Friday morning at an apartment complex south of the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Ridgewood Drive on a report of multiple shots fired at 4:10 a.m. According to a news release, a caller informed dispatch they heard approximately five gunshots just inside the entrance of the Summit at Ridgewood.

Officers arrived at the apartments off Parnell Avenue to find a male victim in critical condition. Once medics arrived on the scene they pronounced him dead.

Investigators are on the scene gathering information and speaking with witnesses in the area. Authorities have yet to release any details about what happened before shots were fired. No suspect information has been made available.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity, along with the cause and manner of death, at a later time.

If you have any information about the fatal shooting at The Summit at Ridgewood, you’re asked to call Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.

The incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.