HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Princeton Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of South Race Street following reports of shots fired Sunday night.

Princeton Police say they found the victim, Duffy Miskell, with a gunshot wound to the head upon arrival at the scene. Officials say Miskell was taken to the hospital for treatment, and was later pronounced dead by the Vanderburgh County Coroner.

Two individuals who were present at the time of the shooting were interviewed, and items involved were seized from the scene.

Officials say the investigation is still active.

Eyewitness News will update this story as new information becomes available.