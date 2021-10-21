Ohio woman charged in 2002 shaken baby case to be freed

This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows inmate Kim Hoover-Moore, convicted of murder and child endangerment in 2003 for the death of an infant girl who had been in her home daycare. Hoover-Moore was scheduled for release from prison after the case against her was thrown out based on new evidence, on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman who has spent nearly two decades in prison on charges of killing a baby in her care has been ordered immediately released from prison after being exonerated by new evidence.

Prison inmate Kim Hoover-Moore ran a home daycare in Columbus, and was put on trial after she found a 9-month-old girl in her care unresponsive in 2002.

The 57-year-old Hoover-Moore was convicted based on a coroner’s assessment that the child suffered from so-called shaken baby syndrome.

On Thursday a judge vacated Hoover-Moore’s conviction based on evidence of an older, undetected injury and ordered her immediate release.