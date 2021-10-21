Ohio woman charged in 2002 shaken baby case to be freed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman who has spent nearly two decades in prison on charges of killing a baby in her care has been ordered immediately released from prison after being exonerated by new evidence.
Prison inmate Kim Hoover-Moore ran a home daycare in Columbus, and was put on trial after she found a 9-month-old girl in her care unresponsive in 2002.
The 57-year-old Hoover-Moore was convicted based on a coroner’s assessment that the child suffered from so-called shaken baby syndrome.
On Thursday a judge vacated Hoover-Moore’s conviction based on evidence of an older, undetected injury and ordered her immediate release.