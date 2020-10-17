Ohio teens to spend at least 3 years in juvenile facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two teenage boys have been ordered held in a juvenile facility for at least three years in the death of a woman killed last year when she was struck by a log the boys had pushed off a cliff at an Ohio state park.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that a judge ordered the now-17-year-olds to a minimum sentence of three years and a maximum sentence of until they reach the age of 21.

Both were convicted of felony involuntary manslaughter in the September death of Victoria Schafer, a married mother of four, at Old Man’s Cave in Hocking Hills State Park.

Both defendants apologized before sentencing.

