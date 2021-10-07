Ohio State Highway trooper shot while conducting traffic stop; suspect still at large

FINDLAY, Ohio (WANE) – A suspect is still at large after shooting and injuring an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper on Wednesday night.

Just after 11 p.m., an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop after a 2016 Chevrolet Black Suburban was caught speeding on I-75 in Hancock County.

During the traffic stop, the driver, Robert Tramaine Hathorn, got into a struggle with the trooper. The struggle involved the trooper’s service weapon and resulted in the trooper suffering a gunshot wound. Hathorn then fled the scene.

The trooper was transported to an area hospital with initial reports of non-life threatening injuries. Their weapon is currently in possession of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

This incident remains under investigation.

Hathorn is still at large and is believed to be armed and dangerous. If anyone has any information of Hathorn’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol Findlay Post at (419) 423-1414.