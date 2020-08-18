Ohio priest who spent time at parish in Van Wert arrested for sex trafficking

TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) A Catholic priest was arrested Tuesday and charged with coercion and enticement, sex trafficking of a minor, and sex trafficking of an adult by force, fraud, or coercion.

Michael Zacharias, 53, was taken into custody at his home in Findlay, Ohio by members of the Northwest Ohio Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force according to the FBI. He was the pastor at St. Michael the Archangel parish in Findlay. He’s been placed on administrative leave by the Diocese of Toledo.

The diocese said Zacharias was ordained a priest in 2002 and these are the first such allegations to be raised against him.

According to WTOL, Zacharias served at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Van Wert from July 2007 to April 2011.

Investigators believe Zacharias has engaged in sexual conduct with minors since the late 1990’s. The FBI is asking anyone that has had contact with Zacharias where they may have been “groomed” for possible future sexual purposes, they were inappropriately touched, or they were sexually assaulted by him to contact the FBI at (216) 622-6842. All information will be strictly confidential.