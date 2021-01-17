Ohio Police: Officers, suspect wounded in struggle after break-in

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two police officers responding to a report of a break-in at an Ohio home struggled with an armed suspect and were wounded by gunfire along with the suspect, but all are expected to recover.

Police in Kent said a young female called 911 shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday to report a man trying to force his way into a home near Kent State University.

Police said the officers struggled with the man and all were wounded by gunfire but were expected to recover.

The suspect is to face charges of aggravated burglary, felonious assault against police officers and possibly other counts.