Ohio police find meth, marijuana and cash in homes, arrest two people

PAULDING CO., Ohio (WANE) Police took two people into custody after finding drugs and cash inside two homes. The Multi Area Narcotics Task Force took part in two search warrants, the first on South Cherry Street in Paulding and the other on South First Street in Oakwood on Wednesday, July 3.

Inside the first home, investigators found over a 100 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, several drug paraphernalia items and over $500. They arrested 39-year-old Angela Carol Lambert. At the next home, police found 24 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, over 3 grams of suspected MDMA (ecstasy), suspected marijuana and several drug paraphernalia items. They arrested 43-year-old Charlie Darrel Egnor Jr. Both suspects are facing one count of Possession of Methamphetamine, which is a 1st Degree Felony.

In both incidences the Multi Area Narcotics Task Force worked with the Paulding County Prosecutor, Joe Burkard for consideration of additional felony drug charges. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding County Dog Warden and Oakwood Police Department assisted the task force.