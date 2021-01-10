Ohio Police: 5-year-old boy playing with adult’s firearm shot in chest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a 5-year-old boy playing with a loaded firearm in a Columbus apartment over the weekend was wounded in the chest when the firearm discharged.
Officers were called to the apartment at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday and found the boy had already been taken to Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper right chest.
Police say the boy was stabilized and is expected to recover from his injuries. Investigators say the victim was playing with a loaded firearm belonging to an adult when it went off.
Police are asking that anyone with information call police felony assault investigators.
