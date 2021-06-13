Ohio Police: 2 young kids critically hurt in quadruple shooting

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say two children were critically injured in a quadruple shooting in Cincinnati.

Officers responded at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday to the city’s Westwood neighborhood and found a 6-year-old, and 8-year-old and two young adult males in their late teens wounded. Police said the children were taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The adult victims were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with injuries deemed non-life-threatening, authorities said.

It’s believed that at least two suspects fled the scene on foot.

Authorities urged anyone who saw anything suspicious to call investigators.