Ohio Police: 2 girls, age 6 and 9, slain; father then killed self

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say two young girls were shot and killed in a Columbus apartment and their father then shot and killed himself.

Police said officers called to the home for a reported domestic dispute shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday heard multiple gunshots.

Police said they found 6-year-old Alyse Williams and 9-year-old Ava Williams with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to Doctor’s West Hospital but eventually succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead early Saturday, Police said their father, 32-year-old Aaron Williams, had a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene an hour later.

Police said anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives.