Ohio officer returns gunfire, kills suspect during burglary

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (AP) — A police officer in Ohio responding to a burglary call shot and killed a man who police say had opened fire on the officer.

The shooting took place Tuesday night in Riverside when the officer arrived on the scene on Rondowa Avenue. Police say a man came out of the home holding a gun and fired at the 24-year veteran of the police force. The officer returned fire and the man fled down the street before collapsing.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said the man died at a hospital. His identity is unknown. The officer was not injured. The officer has been placed on administrative leave.

