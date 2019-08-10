Ohio man shoots older brother in chest, kills him

Donald J. Richcreek is accused of shooting and killing his older brother.

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WANE) — An Ohio man is in jail accused of shooting and killing his own brother.

26 year old Donald J. Richcreek is charged with murder for the shooting death of his 28-year-old brother Anthony J. Richcreek.

Deputies were dispatched early Saturday morning to the 7500 block of Road 187 in Oakwood, Ohio, on reports of a man who had been shot in a drive-by shooting.

Investigators later learned there was no drive-by shooting. Deputies determined Donald shot Anthony in the chest. They both lived in the same home.

Anthony was transported to the Paulding County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Donald is being held at the Paulding County Jail. He will appear before the Paulding County Court via video arraignment on Monday, August 12.