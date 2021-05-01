Ohio man pleads guilty in woman’s death and hiding body in barrel

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — A man charged in the death of a woman he said he used drugs with and whose body he hid in a barrel at an Ohio home pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter and other counts.

The pleas came Friday, just days before William Slaton was due to stand trial on murder charges in the death of 21-year-old Cecily Cornett of Somerville. Her remains were found June 30 in a barrel at a residence in Middletown, roughly halfway between Cincinnati and Dayton.

Besides the involuntary manslaughter count, the 35-year-old Middletown man also pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse. He received a 14-year prison sentence.