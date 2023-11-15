FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A U.S. District Court judge in Fort Wayne sentenced an Ohio man to 15 years in prison after being convicted of attempted child exploitation following a two-day jury trial.

According to documents in the case, 47-year-old Gregory Johnson engaged in sexually explicit conversations online with an undercover officer who Johnson believed to be sexually active with a child.

During conversations with the undercover officer, Johnson made sexual comments about the minor and wanted to watch a livestream of the minor engaging in sexual activity, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The judge sentenced Johnson to 15 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.