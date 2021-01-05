Ohio man charged with DUI for 7th time

Photo of the arrest of Tremell De Wayne Foster provided by the Ohio State Highway Patrol

FINDLAY, Ohio (WANE) – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers charged a 45-year-old Findlay man with operating a vehicle under the influence for the seventh time.

The driver, Tremell De Wayne Foster, was pulled over on Saturday for speeding

on southbound Interstate 75 near the county Road 99 exit at 83 mph in a 70 mph zone.

During the traffic stop, troopers determined Foster to be under the influence of alcohol. Field

sobriety tests were conducted and the driver was subsequently arrested and charged with felony

OVI.

Foster has been charged with OVI six previous times in the past 15 years. His driver’s

license was also found to be under suspension since 2003.

“Impaired driving is something troopers take seriously,” said Lieutenant Matthew R. Crow,

Findlay Post commander. “It is not worth risking your life or others by getting behind the wheel

impaired.”

Last year, troopers from the Findlay Post removed 121 impaired drivers from our roadways.

The public is encouraged to call #677 to report reckless or impaired drivers.