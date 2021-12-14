Ohio man charged with abduction, domestic violence after hours-long standoff in Hicksville

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) – An Ohio man has been arrested and charged for abducting and committing domestic violence against a woman.

On Tuesday, the Antwerp Police Department reported that an adult female came forward saying that she was abducted and assaulted by 49-year-old Douglas Blade of Hicksville. Officers from the Hicksville Police Department and Paulding County Sheriff’s Office followed up on this investigation.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and Hicksville Police Department attempted to contact Blade at his residence on the 500 block of Whitten Avenue. Police were unable to get Blade to come out or speak.

Police then set up a perimeter around the residence while waiting for a search warrant and the Ohio State Highway Special Response Team (SRT) to respond.

Around 6:15 p.m., police were able to get Blade out of the house before the SRT team arrived. He was taken into custody without incident. Blade was charged with the following:

Abduction, Felony 3rd Degree

Domestic Violence, Felony 4th Degree

Blade is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.