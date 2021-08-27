Ohio man arrested in connection to molestation of Auburn child

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – An Ohio man has been arrested by Indiana State Police (ISP) in connection to the alleged sexual molestation of an Auburn child.

The arrest comes after a 6-month-long investigation from ISP. Detectives became involved back in March after being contacted by the state’s Department of Child Services (DCS) on reports of sexual misconduct allegations involving an Auburn child.

During the investigation, police collected enough evidence to determine that Steven George Gilbert, 49, of Edgerton, Ohio had been engaging in acts of sexual abuse with a then-11-year-old child. According to ISP, the abuse is alleged to have occurred on a routine basis from 2017-2019, until the child was 13.

Following the investigation, the DeKalb County Prosecutor was granted an arrest warrant for Gilbert. After coordinating with the Williams County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office, deputies located Gilbert at his Edgerton residence on Thursday night.

Gilbert was arrested and taken into custody at the Williams County Jail, where he will remain held awaiting extradition to Indiana. Once in Indiana, Gilbert will be held in the DeKalb County Jail with no bond, pending a hearing on the matter.