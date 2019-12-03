Ohio man arrested for November gas station robbery

Hicksville, Ohio (WANE) — A Hicksville man was arrested Monday, in connection with a November break-in at a gas station, according to the Hicksville Police Department.

In a release sent to WANE 15, the Hicksville Police Department said the robbery happened on November 14, 2019 at the Sunoco G-Mart in the Village of Antwerp.

As a result on a joint investigation with the Antwerp Police Department, 24-year-old James Prescott was charged with Receiving Stolen Property. He was arrested on a warrant by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office.

Following Prescott’s arrest, a search warrant was executed at a home in the 200 block of W. High Street, in the Village of Hicksville, in Defiance County Ohio. Several drug related items and several items related to the November break-in were discovered at the home.

Additional items related to thefts in the Village of Hicksville were also recovered. The investigation revealed multiple suspects involved in area thefts.

According to the Hicksville Police Department, all reports will be forwarded to the Defiance County Prosecutors Office and Paulding County Prosecutors Office for review of charges to be presented to a Grand Jury.

Prescott is being held in an Ohio jail and is scheduled to appear in court on December 4, 2019.