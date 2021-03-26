Ohio man arrested during traffic stop for meth, meth pipe and invalid drivers license

Celina, Ohio (WANE) – A 38-year-old man was arrested Friday during a traffic stop for possession of a meth pipe, methamphetamine and driving without a valid drivers license.

A joint investigation of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and the Celina Police Department working as the members of the Grand Lake Drug Task Force led to a traffic stop on Coldwater Creek Road. There, deputies report finding the driver, Jeremiah Williams of Celina, Ohio, operating a vehicle without valid license.

Celina Police Department’s K9 was requested at the scene of the stop and the K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle, the press release said.

Deputies report finding a meth pipe and methamphetamine in the vehicle. A field drug test confirmed that the drug is Methamphetamine.

Williams is currently being held in the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. A parole holder was placed on Williams by his Parole Officer. Williams was also issued a traffic citation for No Operators Licenses. He is currently being held without bond on the parole holder.

The case is being reviewed by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office before filing formal charges.