Ohio man arrested after sexually communicating with detective he believed was a 13-year-old girl

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A 60-year-old St. Henry, Ohio man has been arrested after sexually communicating with a detective he believed to be a 13-year-old girl.

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports that his office was contacted on Feb. 16 by a detective with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Team from the Newbury Police Department in Newbury, Massachusetts.

The ICAC Team said that they had been receiving communications from Kevin Joseph Fullenkamp since November 2020. Fullenkamp believed that he was communicating with a 13-year-old girl including sending sexually explicit photos.

The team told Sheriff Grey that Fullenkamp engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the ICAC Detective whom Fullenkamp believed to be the girl. Fullenkamp indicated that he wished to meet her in-person, the press release said.

Mercer County Sheriff Detectives said they opened an investigation and information was shared between the ICAC detective and Mercer County detectives. Mercer County detectives report that they consulted with the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office who prepared charges.

Fullenkamp was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility on charges of Importuning a Felony of the fifth degree and Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles also a Felony of the fifth degree, the press release said.

Bond has been set at $50,000.00 subject to 10% by Celina Municipal Court Judge Kathryn Speelman.

The detectives also applied for and received a search warrant for Fullenkamp’s home. The search warrant was executed after the arrest Wednesday morning and several items of evidence were recovered.

At this time this case remains under investigation.