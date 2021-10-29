Ohio man accused of dropping destructive devices onto boats

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An Ohio man has been charged after suspected destructive devices were found on Ohio River tugboats.

Nathaniel Blayn Becker of Marietta, Ohio, was charged Thursday in a federal criminal complaint with possession of one or more unregistered destructive devices. The complaint says authorities believe the devices were dropped onto the tugboats from a bridge.

Authorities say they traced the devices’ components to a store and were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle through surveillance video. Police spotted Becker’s SUV near the same store Wednesday and arrested him.

It wasn’t immediately clear late Thursday whether Becker had an attorney who could comment on the charge.