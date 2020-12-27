Ohio judge to decide on adult trial for teen in shooting case

STRUTHERS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge is to decide soon whether a 17-year-old defendant should be tried as an adult on charges in a shooting earlier this year that left a 4-year-old boy dead and four adults wounded.

The youth taken into custody last month is the second person arrested in the Sept. 21 shooting in Struthers.

The Warren Tribune Chronicle reports that a Mahoning County juvenile court judge is expected to decide on or before a Jan. 11 hearing whether he will be tried as an adult on an aggravated robbery charge and gun specification.

Twenty-four-year-old Kimonie Bryant has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other counts and could face the death penalty if convicted.