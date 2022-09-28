The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A Knox County grand jury indicted an Ohio couple on numerous felony charges stemming from the alleged theft of over $450,000 from an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s disease, said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

According to a press release, former police officer Daniel Bobo befriended an elderly couple, Kay and Richard Hoppe, and allegedly convinced Kay to grant him power of attorney after Richard died in 2018.

Kay’s Alzheimer’s was diagnosed before this alleged incident, and Bobo also had been named the executor of Kay’s estate before her death Aug. 3, 2020.

From Dec. 17, 2017, through Nov. 30, 2020, Bobo and his wife are believed to have used more than $450,000 of Kay’s money for their personal expenses.

“This couple thought they could get away with taking advantage of a woman who lost her husband, was struggling with dementia and welcomed their help,” AG Yost said. “They betrayed her trust and took care of themselves instead — with her money.”

Bobo was a deputy sergeant for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office during the alleged incident and resigned Sept. 3, 2021.

Both Daniel and Elisabeth Bobo were charged with with the following: