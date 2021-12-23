Ohio cops fatally shoot man armed with knife, threatening wife

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man who was holding a knife to the throat of his estranged wife after forcing his way into her home was shot and killed by police following an attempt to subdue him with a taser.

Akron police said officers responded to the home around 3:45 a.m. Thursday and ordered the 58-year-old man to drop the knife and release the woman.

When he refused, one officer used a Taser in a bid to subdue him. The man was able to hold onto the knife and the woman and another officer then fired his weapon, striking the man at least once.

The woman and the officers were not injured.