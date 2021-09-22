Ohio authorities bust drug distribution ring, seize 24 pounds of meth

NEWARK, Ohio (WANE) Ohio’s attorney general announced Wednesday morning that an investigation that uncovered a methamphetamine distribution ring in the central part of the state has been completed with the arrest of two people and the seizure of 24.5 pounds of the drug.

Shawn B. Harmon, 44, and David Johns, 46, both of Buckeye Lake, were arrested on felony drug trafficking charges following the investigation, which was conducted by the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement (CODE) Bulk Interdiction Task Force. Additional charges are anticipated in the case.



The seized drugs have an estimated street value of over half a million dollars.



“This is a significant amount of an illegal and dangerous drug that has been taken off the street,” Sheriff Randy Thorp said. “The collaboration of state and local resources continues to have a positive impact in our communities.”