Officials: Man killed, marshal’s deputy wounded in Ohio shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man exchanged gunfire with members of a U.S. Marshal’s task force serving a warrant inside a home in Ohio’s capital.

The man was killed and a deputy was wounded in the torso. The man opened fire from inside a closet as officers were taking the subject of the warrant into custody. The deputy was struck in the upper torso.

At least one officer returned fire, and the man was shot at least once. He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

The shooting in Columbus occurred around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday.