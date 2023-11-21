FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is requesting help to locate a “person of interest” in recent car break-ins.

These vehicle incidents have occurred in the northwest quadrant of Fort Wayne as early as Nov. 3, security images show. Police say the subject supposedly stole purses out of cars and then used the credit cards inside the purses immediately after the break-ins.

FWPD described the suspect as a Black male with medium-length braided hair, a mustache and a goatee. The store security footage below was from where the suspect reportedly used a stolen credit card.

It is suspected that he drives a newer white Toyota Camry.

Suspect walking out of store (Courtesy of Fort Wayne Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 260-427-1201.