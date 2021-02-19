Officers find 3 people shot to death in Muncie apartment

MUNCIE, Ind. (WXIN) — Three people were killed in a triple shooting in a Muncie apartment Friday.

Police were dispatched around 11:35 a.m. to the 2500 block of North Elgin Street after a call was received saying there were deceased individuals inside an apartment.

Officers arrived and found three bodies.

Police are still trying to figure out what led up to the deadly shooting. No other information was released by authorities.

Because information is so limited, neighbors said they’re alarmed by the violence.

“That is a scary thing. Something has to be done,” said neighbor Alva Childress.

It’s not clear how long victims had been dead before being found, but several neighbors reported hearing gunfire overnight.

“Neighbors were saying they heard like ten shots last night around 12 midnight, but other than that, I don’t know anything about it,” said Childress.

Police have not confirmed if the overnight gunshots are connected to the deaths. Neighbors like Alva don’t know the names of the victims, but they still hope someone is held accountable for the violence.

“It’s just a scary thing right now and I’m nervous. I hope they get to the bottom of it. I hope they catch these people,” said Childress. “It’s just a scary thing. That’s all I have to say and I’m terrified.”

So far no arrests have been made and no detailed suspect information have been released.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Muncie Police.