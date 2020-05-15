Officer suspended for remark after Indianapolis police killed man

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis’ police chief says the department has suspended a detective whose remarks about the body of a 21-year-old black man fatally shot by another officer sparked criticism.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detective was captured on video after the shooting of Dreasjon “Sean” Reed saying: “I think it’s going to be a closed casket, homie.”

The remark was an apparent reference to a closed-casket funeral. The Indianapolis Star reports that Chief Randal Taylor says the detective received a suspension of numerous days and has been reassigned to another unit. Taylor did not provide any additional information on the disciplinary action.

