Motels closed after officer-involved shooting

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An officer-involved shooting has happened on Fort Wayne’s north side.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the 5700 block of Challenger Parkway on a report of a disturbance with a party armed.

A police spokesperson confirmed to WANE 15 that there was an officer-involved shooting there.

Two motels – the Travelodge and the Wyndham Garden Hotel – were being guarded by police. Police tape surrounded the Wyndham Garden Hotel.

No other information was immediately available, including who was shot or if anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss