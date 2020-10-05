Motels closed after officer-involved shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An officer-involved shooting has happened on Fort Wayne’s north side.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the 5700 block of Challenger Parkway on a report of a disturbance with a party armed.

A police spokesperson confirmed to WANE 15 that there was an officer-involved shooting there.

Two motels – the Travelodge and the Wyndham Garden Hotel – were being guarded by police. Police tape surrounded the Wyndham Garden Hotel.

No other information was immediately available, including who was shot or if anyone was hurt.