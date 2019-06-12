Officer goes undercover, leads to three drug related arrests

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) Three people are facing drug felonies after an undercover officer bought drugs. Officers arrested the three suspects Tuesday in the 5700 block of County Road 327 in Garrett.

During the investigation, the undercover officer met with two of the suspects while the third was in home at the time of the transaction. Officers found 75 grams of a substance believed to be crystal meth. An Auburn K-9 also sniffed around two vehicles believed to be involved in the investigation.

Once inside the vehicles more crystals were found along with several hypodermic needles. All three suspects are facing multiple felony charges.

Michelle Catt:

Dealing Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony

Possession of a Syringe, a Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana – a Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia – a Class C Misdemeanor

Michael Pinkerton:

Dealing Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony

Possession of a Syringe, a Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana – a Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia – a Class C Misdemeanor

Austin Eicher: