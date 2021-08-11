Officer, girl and woman wounded in northeast side shooting, suspect dead

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a residence on Indy’s northeast side after an officer was shot Wednesday evening.

The IMPD said the shooting happened in the 7500 block of Bayview Club Drive around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. This is near the intersection of Shadeland Avenue and East 75th Street.

Shortly before 9 p.m. police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 7500 block of Bayview Club. When officers arrived, they tried to make contact with the residents but didn’t get any response.

While one of the officers was checking the perimeter, the suspect shot at officers, hitting one in the leg.

The officers retreated, and the wounded officer’s partner applied his tourniquet to the officer’s injuries. The wounded officer was transported to a local hospital in a stable condition.

The IMPD said officers located three additional people with apparent gunshot wounds at the scene. This includes a girl who was last listed in critical condition. A woman was also listed in critical condition.

The suspect was transported to the hospital and is dead. Police believe his injuries were self-inflicted. No officers fired any rounds in this incident.

Three other children were able to escape from the apartment. They are in the custody of IMPD.

IMPD does not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community. The department said this will be an active scene for several hours as detectives investigate.

Mayor Hogsett released a statement Wednesday night:

“I am grateful to hear that the officer injured in tonight’s incident is in stable condition. My thoughts are with the officer and their family, as well as all of the brave IMPD officers who routinely go into harm’s way to keep our community safe. We must do everything we can to stop the scourge of gun violence, deploying resources and uniting neighbors to halt this vicious cycle.” Mayor Joe Hogsett

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional details as they become available.

AREA STATISTICS

The 7500 block of Bayview Club is located within the 3301.06 Census Tract. The personal crime index for the area is 464, representing someone living in this area is more than 3.5 as likely to be a victim of violent crime than the average American.

This area has seen 5 homicides so far this year, four of which were shootings.